MTM On The Road: The Comic Book E.R. in Cadillac Offers Comic Care Packages for a Cause

If you need a dose of your favorite superheroes or villains during the Stay-at-Home order, The Comic Book E.R. is here to help.

They are offering comic book care packages that can be shipped to your door.

It’s all for a good cause! Part of the proceeds will go towards making and donating face masks to community members who are in need.

Nancy Johnson is from Cadillac and is making the face masks. However, they are not medical face masks.

If you would like a face mask you can contact Nancy here: 231-878-8890.

The comic book care package includes six comic books that you can select yourself. Call and place your order at (231) 912-6810.