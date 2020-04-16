Man Wanted by FBI Arrested for Sex Crimes in Charlevoix
A man wanted by the FBI has been arrested.
Back in September 2018, Matthew Dietz was charged for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and accosting a child.
Last month, a federal warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
A warrant from the FBI included a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook saying they had taken the fugitive into custody.