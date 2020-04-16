Judge Agrees To Delay Giuliani’s Associates’ Trial

A federal judge has agreed to postpone the trial of Rudy Giuliani’s associates.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were scheduled to go on trial Oct. 5.

They, along with two other men, are facing charges related to campaign finance fraud.

Prosecutors say the coronavirus pandemic has complicated access to witnesses and grand jurors.

So they asked a judge to delay the trial until at least February of 2021. The judge agreed.

Many criminal trials across the country have been disrupted and postponed because of the pandemic.