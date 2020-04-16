Jobs Report: 5.2 Million More Apply for Unemployment

The U.S. Labor Department has released its latest unemployment numbers, saying 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment claims last week.

That’s on top of the nearly 17 million people from the previous three weeks.

It comes as many businesses across the country shutter their doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% this month.

That would make it the highest rate since the Great Depression.