Grant Me Hope: Lazeric

Lazeric isn’t only a good sport, but he’s good at sports. He likes all of them but especially enjoys soccer, basketball and floor hockey, and he has participated in track. Lazeric’s other favorite things to do include going out to eat, listening to music – both old and new – and watching movies.

Lazeric is well-liked by peers and adults and thrives on one-on-one attention, and he does well in school, where he says math is his favorite subject.

We learned more about Lazeric in this Grant Me Hope.

To learn more about Lazeric – click here

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9&10 News, and the business community.