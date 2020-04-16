Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Investigate Attempted Burglary

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a man tried to break into several homes, then hit mailboxes and a power pole with his car as he left.

Wednesday afternoon the sheriff’s office says people saw a man trying to break into houses on Lakewood Road in Long Lake Township.

Deputies believe the same man hit several mailboxes and then a power pole with his car as he was leaving the area.

He was eventually stopped by deputies.

He was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Deputies say there were suspected stolen items in his car.

He is also under investigation for burglary.