Grand Traverse Co. Board of Commissioners Decides to Not Put New Millages in May, August Ballots

The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners will not put any new millage questions on the May and August ballots.

Their decision keeps people’s health in mind by not making them go vote on things that may be able to wait a few months.

On top of that, commissioners hope the decision will help represent what the taxpayers want because more people will likely go vote due to the fact it’s a presidential election year.

“It is good to have a lot of people turn out so you know the will of the people. If you had an election in May for example, and a lot of people didn’t know about it then it might not pass,” said Grand Traverse County Clerk, Bonnie Scheele.

This could potentially make ballots longer, pushing local items further down.

So, make sure you look over the whole ballot this fall.