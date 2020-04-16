Fire Destroys Fort Drummond Marine & Resort Machine Shop

Fire destroyed the Fort Drummond Marine and Resort machine shop on Drummond Island.

Crews are now trying to figure out how it started.

Our photojournalist happened to be on the island when the fire started Thursday morning.

It was contained to one building at the Fort Drummond Marine and Resort.

Fire crews tell us the fire started in the machine shop, but they are still working to narrow down how the fire started.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to find out more about the details surrounding the fire.