Feedback at 5: National Cherry Festival Canceled

National Cherry Festival Canceled

The National Cherry Festival has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Organizers made the announcement Thursday morning.

It was originally scheduled for July 4-11 in Traverse City. The next National Cherry Festival is now scheduled for July 3-10, 2021.

“The safety and health of our entire community, guests, volunteers, and staff is our first priority and always top of mind when making our decisions,” said executive director Kat Paye. “We did not make this decision lightly.”

