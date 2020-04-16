Evart Depot Moves Closer to Become Historic District

The Evart Depot is on track to becoming a historical district.

The depot was built in the late 1800s and since 2017 housed city offices.

Now, with a few renovations the city is looking to move back in. They also want to get the building on the National Register of Historical Places.

Mark Wilson, assistant city manager and public works director, says, “The general consensus from the community is that the community wants us back in that building, that’s where they want to see city hall located.”

The city is also looking to obtain a certified local government status through the State Historic Preservation Offices.