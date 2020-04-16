Coronavirus Crisis: Pres. Trump to Announce New Guidelines

President Trump says he’s preparing to release new guidelines Thursday aimed at re-starting the economy.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach 2 million worldwide.

Here in the U.S. cases are nearing 640,000 with nearly 31,000 deaths.

President Trump says data shows the country has passed the peak on new cases.

Now he’s expected to release guidelines on easing social restrictions and re-opening businesses.

“These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country…we’ll be having a news conference sometime during in the afternoon. We’re going to be announcing guidelines and we’ll be talking about various states and it’s very exciting.”

President Trump says his new guidance will be shared with the nation’s governors.

Meanwhile in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tightened his state’s social distancing rules.

He’s now ordering everyone to wear a face covering when they can’t stay at least six feet apart.

”You’re now at an intersection, and there are people at the intersection, and you’re going to be in proximity to other people, put the mask on,” Cuomo said.