Consumer’s Energy Foundation Donates $1 Million to Help Michiganders

The Consumer’s Energy Foundation has now brought in over $1 million to help Michiganders across 45 counties during this COVID-19 pandemic.

A grant of $300,000 will be distributed across 30 community foundations supporting 45 counties

Another $140,000 will go toward helping senior citizens providing them with quarantine boxes with a seven day supply of nutritionally balanced meals

The foundation is aimed to help communities thrive and grow.

“The foundation right now is really focused on helping our Michigan communities or Michigan’s vulnerable populations weather this COVID-19 crisis and come out on the other end stronger than we were going into it,” said Terry DeDoes.

A $100,000 grant will also go to MSU extension for their efforts to help alleviate the shortage of equipment for health care professionals.

