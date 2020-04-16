CMU Freezes Tuition For Students Next Year

Thursday morning, Central Michigan University’s Board of Trustees met virtually to recap the impact COVID-19 is having on the university and how it may stretch into the fall, among other topics.

Most notably, the Board decided not to raise tuition or fees for students next year, a move that has not happened in recent history.

As the state sees revenue dips heading into budget season and an unclear amount going to colleges and CMU already dealing with low enrollment, making this move to help students will be felt by the school.

“We can do this because of our very strong financial background, we have a very strong balance sheet and looking at the various mechanisms that we can pull to help our students we’re gonna do that,” says CMU President Bob Davies, “Will we need to reduce budget? Yes. We will and we’ll have to make some difficult decisions in that manner.”

President Davies says he is projecting to reopen campus on June 25th but will ultimately make that decision to align with the state and CDC recommendations.