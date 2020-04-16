Charlevoix Public Library Helps People “Beat the Isolation Blues”

A Northern Michigan library is hoping to help you feel some community while isolated.

The Charlevoix Public Library has a special “Beat the Isolation Blues” project.

They are reaching out to patrons just to chat and check in on how they are doing.

If you just need someone to talk to, they say give them call, leave a message with your contact information and they’ll be happy to call you back and just chat.

“There is a whole team of friendly and empathetic people here at the library who are happy to chat with you,” said Library Director Ryan Deery. “We are happy to just chat with you about whatever it may be.”

The library’s main number is 231-547-2651.

They say they are ready and happy to chat.