BREAKING: Michigan Coronavirus Deaths Top 2,000

Michigan now has more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths.

Health official say there are now 29,263 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 2,093 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the state was at 28,059 confirmed cases with 1,921 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Locally, health officials are reporting Alpena County’s second confirmed COVID-19 case and its first death due to the virus.

District Health Department No. 4 says the patient was an elderly woman who lived in a long-term care facility and was hospitalized in Alpena.

The health department says the woman tested positive for COVID-19 after her death.

In Traverse City, National Cherry Festival organizers announced they are canceling all of the events for this upcoming summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was originally scheduled for July 4-11 in Traverse City. The next National Cherry Festival is now scheduled for July 3-10, 2021.

Organizers of the annual Blissfest Music Festival in Petoskey announced Thursday that they have canceled this summer’s festival.

Munson Healthcare is furloughing employees across its hospital system.

Munson President and CEO Ed Ness made the announcement in a video Thursday morning and called the decision to furlough some employees difficult but necessary.

Munson has seen a 50 to 60 percent drop in patient volume in some of their locations.

That’s because of executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking for elective surgeries and outpatient visits to be postponed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

That has left Munson’s operating rooms and outpatient clinics empty.

Munson is also reassigning some employees to other parts of their system to avoid furloughs.

Munson’s president and CEO added that senior leadership is also taking a pay cut.

Nationally, the government said it hit its lending limit for the Paycheck Protection Program.

That’s the program sending money to small businesses in the U.S.

The program hit the $350 billion limit.

The Trump administration requested another $250 billion for the program, but that stalled in the Senate.

The U.S. Labor Department has released its latest unemployment numbers, saying 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment claims last week.

That’s on top of the nearly 17 million people from the previous three weeks.

It comes as many businesses across the country shutter their doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% this month.

That would make it the highest rate since the Great Depression.

Thursday night, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will hold a virtual town hall to address the coronavirus crisis in Michigan.

The senators will talk about unemployment, health care, safety, virus testing, small business and what’s next.

