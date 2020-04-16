Annual Plant Sale: 50+ Plants Native to Michigan Available Online

You may be wondering how you can get your flower beds started during the Stay-at-Home order.

The Grand Traverse Conservation District is holding its annual native plant sale. The money raised helps them run their programs throughout the year.

There are more than 50 species of native plants available online.

Katie Grzesiak, an Invasive Species Network Coordinator, says there are many benefits to planting native species.

“They’re really, really well adapted to our area,” she said. “They’re good at taking the dry. They’re good at taking the wet. They’re good at taking the cold and the heat….They’re also just really the best way to attract wildlife whether that’s butterflies or birds or whatever you’re after. These are plants that have really deep connections with what makes northwest Michigan what it is.”

You can order plants up to April 30.

Pick up for those is expected to be on May 16.