4 Sheriffs Oppose Gov. Whitmer’s Orders

The governor isn’t only facing opposition from protesters in Lansing, but four Northern Michigan sheriffs are also opposing portions of her Stay-at-Home order.

Wednesday Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel announced all four sheriffs of Michigan’s 101st House District would not strictly enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home order.

The 101st district house consists of Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, and Mason counties.

They say they will look at any potential violations on a case-by-case basis.

The press release reads in part “while we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority. She has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens.”

Read the release below: