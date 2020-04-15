Weekday Weather Lesson: How a Thunderstorm Becomes Severe

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Every weekday Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn will highlight one weather topic. You can follow along at home with our Weather Worksheets! The answers will be provided within the related article.

If you are looking for another hands-on weather lesson, search for “Science with Samantha” on the 9&10 News website. You can also click on “The Four” link on the 9&10 News page.

Today’s lesson is … how a thunderstorm becomes severe! To understand how a thunderstorm becomes severe, we must first determine how a thunderstorm is made. There are three ingredients that are needed to make a thunderstorm. As mentioned before in the “meteorological instruments” lesson, the weather can easily be related to baking. Just like a cake needs salt, sugar, and flour … a thunderstorm needs moisture, lift, and instability. If we didn’t have sugar, that would be a not-so-good cake. If we didn’t have moisture for a thunderstorm, clouds wouldn’t develop as much and we might not have any rain.

So, let’s talk about moisture, lift, and instability.

Moisture is essentially water in the atmosphere. This moisture can be sourced from the ocean, lakes, or rivers. We are surrounded by lakes in Northern Michigan, so we typically have plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

The next ingredient we need is lift. A lift in the atmosphere simply means rising motion. Rising motion usually happens when we have two different air masses right next to each other. This can be done through what meteorologists call “differential heating” or fronts. Differential heating happens when there is uneven temperature. Think about it … have you ever noticed that the sun heats up the black road top a lot faster than the grass? Even though they are right next to each other, one will be much warmer than the other. The warmer air being right next to the cooler air can create lift. Fronts are also another way for lift. Have you ever heard a meteorologist say, “a cold front is moving in”? Well, all it means is that there is a big cold air mass moving into a warm air mass. The cold air from the cold front moving into the warm air will create lift.

We also see lift happen right along the Great Lakes. In the summertime it is very common! On a very warm summer day, the land can be much warmer than the Great Lakes. The cold air over the Great Lakes pushes onto the warm land with strong winds, and thunderstorms are sometimes created.

Last, but not least, is instability. Instability is a little more difficult to explain. In the simplest form … unstable air is air that keeps rising if you give it a little nudge. This usually occurs when there is warm, moist air at the surface and cold, dry air above it.

So now that we have all of the ingredients for a thunderstorm, why are some storms stronger than others? The answer is … the more instability and the larger lift, the stronger the storm. According to the National Weather Service, a thunderstorm is severe when it contains one or more of the following: hail one inch or greater, winds gusting in excess of 58 mph, or a tornado.

Now let’s dive into the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning. A severe thunderstorm watch means that meteorologists have noticed that we have all of the ingredients to make a severe storm. We have plenty of moisture, just enough lift, and a lot of instability. There needs to be just the right amount of each ingredient to create a severe storm.During a watch, you’ll want to be aware.

It is usually for a general or large area! A severe thunderstorm warning means that there is a severe storm in your specific area or county. There is a storm that meets the criteria of having hail one inch or greater and/or winds exceeding 58 mph. During a warning, you’ll want to take action.

Here are a few ways that you can take action during a storm. If there is a severe thunderstorm or thunderstorm in your area, you’ll want to be indoors! It’s a very good idea to stay away from windows, especially when the winds are very strong. You’ll want to avoid electrical equipment due to lightning, and find a safe room in your home. A safe room would be a space with no windows, and at the lowest level of your home. If you don’t have a basement, don’t worry! Just go into a room with no windows and at the most interior part of your home.

Just like in any safety measure, it’s always a great idea to communicate with your family and friends to create a plan of action. Talk with your family about where is the best place to go in your home in case of a tornado. Try to have an emergency kit on hand!

On top of it — the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team will always have you covered! We will notify you if any storm is in your area. You can download the Doppler 9&10 Weather App for immediate alerts and your own personal radar.

To follow along at home, you can fill out this Weather Worksheet! Write your name and hometown, fill out the answers, and submit your work! You can email your worksheet to weather@9and10news.com. Your worksheet might just be shared on our social media!

How Thunderstorms Become Severe