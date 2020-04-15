Watershed Center Receives $400K Grant

A Great Lakes improvement project received a big boost on Tuesday.

The Watershed Center of Grand Traverse Bag is helping Elk Rapids go green.

The Watershed Center applied for a $400,000 grant last year and announced Tuesday they secured the money.

The project will increase the storage of stormwater.

The Watershed Center days right the sewers wash contaminents from the roads and drain them into the bay.

This project means less pollution.

Program Director, Sarah U’Ren says, “Things like rain gardens and infiltration trenches, green roofs, things like that. Really anything that will reduce the amount of storm water that runs off the pavement and parking lots and gets into Grand Traverse Bay.”

The project is still in the planning stages but they hope to start construction next spring