Virtual Races Across the Nation

When the social distancing order was put into place this affected multiple events including races. Some organizations have found a way to still get us off the couch and into the competition. Avid runners to novice walkers now have the ability to participate in races across the nation virtually. RunDisney created a virtual series that provides a great way to train for other events while being in the Disney spirit. The Cinco De Miler is a fun festive way to get into an active mood, while offering a 5-mile walk or run the race that is great for any skill level. If you’re looking for some tough competition, Run to the Finish by Amanda Brooks offers online training in addition to a virtual 5k and 10k.

For many virtual races, you can stay in your own neighborhood, walk around the block or hit the treadmill.

Plus, most of the races offer a swag bag which can include a t-shirt and commemorative medal.

For more information about RunDisney – click here

For more information about Cinco De Miler – click here

For more information about Run to the Finish – click here