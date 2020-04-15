Thousands Protest Stay-At-Home Order In Lansing Gridlock

Last Thursday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her Stay-at-Home executive order, it began a backlash that culminated Wednesday afternoon in Lansing. Thousands of protesters shutting down the area around the Capitol building.

Beginning at about 9:30 AM cars began Operation Gridlock, a protest jamming up the streets around the Capitol building as they protested the governor and the executive order.

“We’ve got a lot of support here,” says Tom Huey, owner of Tom’s Tree Service, “This is what it’s all about.”

“It’s amazing,” says Bob Baxter, owner of Baxter Lawn and Snow, “I’m glad people are finally standing up and voicing their opinions and making it known how we feel.”

Thousands of protesters using hundreds of cars. Jamming up downtown Lansing in protest of Michigan’s Stay at home order. Specifically the decision to close many sectors of the economy deemed nonessential.

“Customers call every day wondering when we’re coming to work,” says Baxter, “They understand that it’s the governor stopping us but it doesn’t help our business. We’re losing three grand a day.”

“We could’ve been out this morning salting sidewalks in Grand Rapids,” says Rich S. of Grand Rapids, “But we can’t but they can let their own workers salt the sidewalks, I mean, I just don’t know.”

Also recreation like hunting and boating. The state says the activities draw crowds and disrupt social distancing.

“I can’t even fish out in Lake Erie on my boat by myself in my own boat,” says Huey, “But I can stand in line at Walmart with hundreds of people.”

The message came in loud and clear and at least some in the Capitol heard it.

“There’s a lot of people around our state who feel like their livelihoods have been taken away from them,” says Speaker Lee Chatfield, “They’re not being able to work their job or take care of their families. They’re frustrated and they voiced that frustration with us today.”

Now we wait to see if the Governor decides to make a change, some may not wait much longer.

“I’ll abide by the order until the end of the month but May 1, we’re going back to work regardless,” says Baxter, “We’re going to have to or else our company is going under.”

While many had a much stronger message.

“She needs to get out of office,” says Huey, “She needs to go.”

“Everyone in our state is essential,” says Chatfield, “We have to ask ourselves what activities can be done safely.”

The state legislature will meet on April 30 to decide if they will extend the State of Emergency in Michigan and thus giving the governor power to extend the executive order.