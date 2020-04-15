TC Man Worried About Mom, an Inmate in Prison with Dozens of COVID-19 Cases

Michigan’s inmates are facing a new threat inside prison walls: COVID-19.

The outbreak has infected more than 450 prisoners at facilities throughout the state, and 11 have died.

Now, prisons and jail systems across the state are navigating a new world and implementing new strategies and rules to keep everyone safe, but families with loved ones on the inside are worried.

Traverse City local Greg Hall says his mom is serving little more than a year at a downstate prison for an embezzlement charge. Now more than ever, he hopes she can get out soon.

“It’s just an environment that is really conducive to an explosive outbreak of this type,” said Hall. “Our greatest concern is that again the staff is carrying the virus and spreading it from area to area.”

His mother Cheryl is at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility where 54 inmates have already tested positive. On Tuesday, one of them died after a cardiac arrest following her diagnosis.

Cheryl will get out in August, and has been moved to a “pre-release” area of the prison, where the facility is more open, and allows inmates to move around with one another. That interaction terrifies Greg, who says Cheryl has several pre-exisiting conditions.

“I believe [she’s there] with about 100 other inmates. There’s no walls in between there, it’s more of a cubicle setting. And so it’s very conducive for the virus to be able to spread in the prison,” said Hall.

Now, he wants the state to release non-violent, first-time prisoners like his mom.

Greg wants everyone to remember that the inmates inside are not just people who committed crimes, but people with families who care about them.

“Somebody that’s in for a first-time offense should not be subjected to a death penalty, and that’s essentially what could happen here if there’s a viral outbreak in the prison,” said Hall. “This is about human life, it’s not even necessarily about getting early release for people.”

MDOC says they’re producing masks for prisoners and staffers to wear and they’ve changed visitor and transporting policies. To see what else they’re doing, click here.