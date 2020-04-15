Table Health in Traverse City Offering Virtual Workshops

From gut health to allergen-free baking, Table Health in Traverse City wants to stay connected and help people focus on their overall well-being during this stay at home order.

Registered dietician and licensed massage therapist, Carol Bell says the classes offer a little bit of something for everyone and provides information people can use for their own health during this time.

The functional medicine collective is offering the workshops that will be physician-guided along with expert support working on emotional, physical and relational health.

There will be five workshops in total including thyroid health, happy gut health, inner pelvic health, allergen-free baking and massage for the family.

Melissa Smith and Carol Bell.

Table Health website