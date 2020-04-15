Showing Support For Healthcare Workers

People are showing their appreciation for health care workers on the front line across the country and even right here in Northern Michigan.

One show of support is happening in Cadillac this morning at Munson Healthcare. Police, EMS and fire departments from Wexford and Missaukee counties are lining the streets around the hospital.

They have activated their lights to show appreciation for all of the hospital staff who are working hard through this pandemic.

The demonstration started at 6:30 Wednesday morning and is expected to last about an hour.