Sen. Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

The endorsements continue for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

On Wednesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced she’s endorsing Biden’s run for presidency.

Warren’s backing comes more than a month after she suspended her own White House campaign.

Warren failed to win any of the early primary contests and finished third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders offered his support on Monday after serving as Biden’s top rival for the nomination.

Biden still needs to collect more delegates in states that have postponed their primaries before earning the nomination.