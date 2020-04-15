Sault Ste. Marie Police Need Help Finding Missing Man

A Sault Ste. Marie man was missing for three days before a report was filed.

Lost time needed for the investigation.

Bruce Burling has been missing since last Thursday, but was not reported missing until Sunday.

Burling was staying at the Mid-City Motel on Portage Avenue.

He left his wallet, keys and his dog behind.

Police say he has medical issues and poor communication skills.

On Tuesday, they thought they had a lead when a ping from a Samsung watch was tracked near Sanderson Field, however, they did not find Burling.

“We have added other agencies to the investigation. We have added the coast guard. They will check the shorelines. And we have added the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department drone,” said Detective Kristin Autore.

Police are asking for your help.

If you have seen Burling, or know where he is, please call Sault Ste. Marie police at 906-632-5744.