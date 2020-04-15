‘Protein for the People’ Provides Nourishment to Those in Need

Burritt’s Fresh Markets, Red Ginger, Superior Foods are all working together on a project called Protein for the People to help those in need.

They will all provide Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue with much-needed protein for area food pantries, and you can help them.

Every time you buy a gift card from the above locations – 20% of the purchase will go directly toward buying chicken and ground beef to those in need.

Superior Foods will deliver the protein to Food Rescue – who will then help bring it to pantries around Northern Michigan.

