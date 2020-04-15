President Trump Pulls Money from W.H.O. Over Coronavirus Crisis

President Trump says he’s pulling money from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. gives between $400 and $500 million to the WHO every year.

Now President Trump is withholding that money while his administration conducts a review of how the organization responded to the outbreak.

The announcement comes as President Trump faces scrutiny over his own handling of the outbreak. Many people have criticized him for downplaying the crisis or ignoring warnings from members of his own administration.

President Trump says the review would cover what he calls the WHO’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

“Tremendous and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so. It would’ve been so easy to be truthful, and so much death has been caused by their mistakes,” the president said.