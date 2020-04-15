President Trump Proposes Pushing Back 2020 Census

President Trump says he wants to push back the 2020 census because of the pandemic.

He says he wants to make sure it’s conducted safely and accurately.

The Census Bureau is already planning to ask Congress for a four-month delay, but the president says that’s not nearly enough.

The census is conducted every 10 years. Among other things, its results are used to draw congressional districts, and determine how many congressional seats each state gets.

Federal law requires some of the data to be compiled by the end of the year