Planting Season Kickoff: 2020 Field Crops Virtual Breakfast Series

Spring planting season has already started in parts of Michigan.

MSU Extension is kicking it off with a series of virtual breakfasts every Thursday through Sept. 10.

The series will host a number of professionals and every 30-minute virtual meeting will feature discussion on topics like soil conditions, weed control, insects and more.

Educator Paul Gross says it is a tool to help anyone growing crops make informed decisions this growing season.

“All the specialists are talking about, a lot of times, about the work that they do, and they’re the ones making the recommendations. They’re the specialists in the state so you’re really hearing it from I’d like to say the best we have in the state…If you can’t attend it, these breakfasts are all put in webinar form where you can go online and listen to them.”