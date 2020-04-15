Operation Gridlock: Vehicles Fills Lansing Streets to Protest Stay-at-Home Order

People upset about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order are flooding the streets in Lansing with their cars in what’s being called “Operation Gridlock.”

Last Thursday, Governor Whitmer expanded her stay-at-home order, extending the deadline until May 1 and furthering restrictions on where Michiganders can go and what they can buy in stores.

Hundreds of vehicles of all types are blocking the streets around the state capital putting a gridlock to everything in the area.

Many are calling for the governor to be recalled.

There’s been a petition passed around online that already has signatures in the six figures.

Earlier this week Governor Whitmer acknowledged this protest and said she defended the right to be here, she just hoped they did it safely and with proper social distancing.