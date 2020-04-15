MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Industries Now Manufacturing Medical Gowns

Hospitals across the country and here in Northern Michigan need more personal protective equipment.

Grand Traverse Industries in Traverse City is switching gears from their usual manufacturing to offer aid to health care workers at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and their eight affiliate hospitals.

GTI operates a number of businesses including custodial manufacturing, packaging and assembly work.

Not only are the continuing to make trash can liners for the state of Michigan and hospitals, they are also making medical and surgical use gowns that can be easily taken on and off.

The gowns are meant for one-time use that comes in two sizes. They are made from a trash bag liner except the process to make the gowns is more labor intensive.

Grand Traverse Industries’ client workers are not working at this time and all of the employees that are working are there voluntarily.

GTI is on track to make more than 5,000 medical gowns. Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they learn more about the production and how they are helping during these difficult times.