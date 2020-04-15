Mountain Town Station Starts Pop Up Grocery Store

While some restaurants have had to close their doors during this time, some have been able to make adjustments to help out their community.

Mountain Town Station in Mt. Pleasant has started a pop up grocery store.

They wanted to make things easier for people by not having to go into the grocery store or have to wait for a delivery service.



They will post the items they plan to sell like fresh meat, produce, wine, etc. and you place your order on their website. Then they will bring your groceries to your car or you can have them delivered for $10.

You can place your order from until 4pm on Wednesdays on their website. Pick up or delivery will be from 11am – 3pm on Fridays.