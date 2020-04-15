Michelle Cooks: Flat Iron Chimichurri
Jake Kaberle from Burritt’s Fresh Markets shows Michelle Dunaway how to cook up a spicy flat iron steak chimichurri dish in her Michelle Cooks segment.
Flat Iron Chimichurri
- Rest meat at room temp for one hour.
- Skillet on medium heat with butter and oil.
- Salt and Pepper
- 2 min+- per side
- Top with chimichurri in the pan to warm.
- Let rest for 5 min on cutting board, Slice across short side to serve.
Burritt’s Chimichurri
- 3 bunches parsley, stems removed
- 2 bunches cilantro, stems removed
- 2 T dried Oregano
- 3 T Diced Fresh Garlic
- ¼ c diced red onion
- ½ c red wine vinegar
- 1t salt
- 1t cumin
- 1T crushed red pepper
- ¾ c olive oil
- 1 juiced lemon
Rough chop all ingredients and place in a food processor except olive oil.
Add olive oil gradually into the mixture until all ingredients are incorporated into a pesto/fine chop consistency.
