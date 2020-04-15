Michelle Cooks: Flat Iron Chimichurri

Jake Kaberle from Burritt’s Fresh Markets shows Michelle Dunaway how to cook up a spicy flat iron steak chimichurri dish in her Michelle Cooks segment.Flat Iron

  • Rest meat at room temp for one hour.
  • Skillet on medium heat with butter and oil.
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 2 min+- per side
  • Top with chimichurri in the pan to warm.
  • Let rest for 5 min on cutting board, Slice across short side to serve.

Burritt’s Chimichurri

  • 3 bunches parsley, stems removed
  • 2 bunches cilantro, stems removed
  • 2 T dried Oregano
  • 3 T Diced Fresh Garlic
  • ¼ c diced red onion
  • ½ c red wine vinegar
  • 1t salt
  • 1t cumin
  • 1T crushed red pepper
  • ¾ c olive oil
  • 1 juiced lemon

Rough chop all ingredients and place in a food processor except olive oil.

Add olive oil gradually into the mixture until all ingredients are incorporated into a pesto/fine chop consistency.

For more information about Burritt’s Fresh Markets – click here

