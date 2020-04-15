Michelle Cooks: Flat Iron Chimichurri

Jake Kaberle from Burritt’s Fresh Markets shows Michelle Dunaway how to cook up a spicy flat iron steak chimichurri dish in her Michelle Cooks segment.

Flat Iron Chimichurri

Rest meat at room temp for one hour.

Skillet on medium heat with butter and oil.

Salt and Pepper

2 min+- per side

Top with chimichurri in the pan to warm.

Let rest for 5 min on cutting board, Slice across short side to serve.

Burritt’s Chimichurri

3 bunches parsley, stems removed

2 bunches cilantro, stems removed

2 T dried Oregano

3 T Diced Fresh Garlic

¼ c diced red onion

½ c red wine vinegar

1t salt

1t cumin

1T crushed red pepper

¾ c olive oil

1 juiced lemon

Rough chop all ingredients and place in a food processor except olive oil.

Add olive oil gradually into the mixture until all ingredients are incorporated into a pesto/fine chop consistency.

