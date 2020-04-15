Local Leaders Discuss Importance of Completing Census for Rural Communities

Leaders from across Michigan came together Wednesday to discuss where Michigan stands on completing the census.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, some northern Michigan counties have seen more than half of their resident’s respond including Alpena and Grand Traverse counties.

But some counties like Lake and Oscoda have response rates hovering around 20 percent.

Baldwin superintendent Rick Heitmeyer says federal funding that helps support staff and resources for students who might be struggling is tied directly to the census count in Lake County.

“It really sets a threshold for federal money and some state at risk money. So it helps all school districts throughout the state based on what the census poverty is. So that’s how the Title I money and Title II money and all those federal monies are created,” explained Heitmeyer.

But just 16.8% of the population in Lake County has responded to the census so far. Luce and Oscoda Counties have similar low response rates, putting funding for projects and schools in these rural areas at risk for the next decade.

“Those rural dollars that often can help us with infrastructure whether it’s water or sewer replacement, road funding. If we don’t have access to that, if we’re not paying attention, if we’re not aggressively going after it, those are projects that get pushed off,” said Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette.

Reasons for the low response may include high poverty rates, a large number of renters and a lack of access to broadband. But leaders at the state and local level say it’s vital everyone in rural areas get counted.

“If we don’t count that information accurately, then that negatively impacts the school, but it also negatively impacts the whole county, because resources that we’re used to won’t be there or additional resources that we might receive we wouldn’t receive,” said Heitmeyer.

We also learned Wednesday the census and Michigan’s fight against the coronavirus are more closely connected than you might think.

Right now, the census is unable to start going door-to-door to complete the count because of the coronavirus and social distancing.

The census count was also a factor the federal government considered when determining how much supplies to send from the federal stockpile to each state.

That included potentially lifesaving ventilators.

“Even recently the state of Michigan was allocated ventilators from the federal stockpile and in part that was based on our population. What we are facing right now is completely tied in to our public health and some of those programs I mentioned that are supported by our census count,” said Kerry Singh, Michigan 2020 Statewide Census Director.

Those leading the census county in Michigan say this is another critical reason everyone needs to fill out the census.