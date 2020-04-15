Local Hospice Continues Grief Counseling Virtually

Social distancing has been affecting how we shop, travel and even how we say good-bye to loved ones. Grieving is something that all of us, unfortunately, go through one way or another, and one local hospice center wants us to know that they are here to help, even if it is done virtually.

Known as the largest hospice provider in Michigan, Hospice of Michigan is now offering virtual grief support groups that are available at no cost to anyone over the age of 18. Michelle Dunaway was able to catch up with them to talk about the changes in the hospice workforce, and how they have grown virtually.

