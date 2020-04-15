ICCU Helping Small Businesses Navigate Relief Options

All across the state, Michigan credit unions are doing their part to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those is the Isabella Community Credit Union.

They are helping small businesses get to the many relief options that are available, like the Michigan Small Business Relief Program grants and loans, the EIDL program and the PPP loan application process.

ICCU is helping by submitting applications for local businesses and working with an SBA-lending credit union to provide lending assistance for their members.