Congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect in the United States affecting one in every 100 babies.

Treatments have advanced to the point where more than 90% of CHD babies live into adulthood.

But in Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains that many patients do not seek out the specialized care they need.

Dr. Zaidi says it’s important parents encourage their kids and college age students to follow up with dedicated ACHD care.