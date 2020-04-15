FBI Offers $5,000 Reward in Search for Man Accused of Sex Crimes in Charlevoix

A reward is on the line to help find a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Charlevoix.

The FBI and the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding Matthew Dietz.

Dietz was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes back in Sept. 2018.

Last month, a federal warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The FBI says Dietz has ties to Georgia.

If you have any information regarding Dietz or where he might be, contact the FBI Detroit office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.