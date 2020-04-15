Dispatchers Recognized During National Telecommunicators Week

They’re often referred to as the “calm voice in the chaos” and this week is set aside every year to honor them.

This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. It’s a time to recognize dispatchers – the men and women who work every day behind the scenes. 911 directors say they are a vital link between your community and fire, law enforcement, and medical response teams.

Jason Torrey is the director of Grand Traverse 911. He says, “They are the first person you make contact with during an emergency. And often someone you never see. So it’s a week to reflect upon the job that they’re doing, across the country, but more importantly here at home.”

It’s a good opportunity to say thank you, but also to remind you that 911 is strictly for true emergencies. Every county also has a non-emergency phone number for central dispatch.