Counties Work Together for Delivery of PPE Gear

Leelanau County just received a new shipment of personal protective gear to help first responders and other frontline workers.

State-issued supplies of gowns, surgical masks, and other supplies made their way to northern Michigan this week. While the shipment from Lansing went to Gaylord, Leelanau County picked up their order from the Grand Traverse County Health Department – and that helped cut delivery time for shipment by eliminating an extra trip.

The cooperation also saved Leelanau Emergency Management fuel costs, plus at least two hours on the road away from other emergency needs.

Matt Ansorge is the Leelanau County Emergency Management Director. He says, “We’re able to be more efficient with our time and energy. Lansing does a lot of work for us by getting this equipment out to us. So getting it to a central location and then distributing it out can be a really big help for a smaller county like ours.”

Ansorge says the PPE will be used for EMS workers and at long-term care facilities.