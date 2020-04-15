Coronavirus Crisis: Debate Over Reopening Country Continues as Economy Takes Hit

The coronavirus has now infected more than 600,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 26,000.

As those numbers continue to grow, there are mounting fears about what the pandemic is doing to the global and U.S. economy.

The economy has been taking a hit as businesses temporarily shut their doors to slow the spread of the virus.

Now the International Monetary Fund says it expects the coming global recession to be the worst since the Great Depression.

President Trump says he’s moving forward with plans to re-open the U.S. in the coming weeks in an effort to keep the economy afloat.

“I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” the president said.

However, many officials across the country say they’re being cautious about re-opening too soon.

“Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we all want to,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “I don’t want to make a political decision that puts people’s lives at risk.”

Gov. Kate Brown agreed, saying, “This is going to move slower than any of us would want but it’s the only way to protect health and lives of Oregonians.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci also cautioned against re-opening too quickly.

He says there’s no way to know when this crisis will end.