Central Lake Fire Department Responds to Fire Near Torch Lake

A house near Torch Lake is damaged but still standing after a fire ripped through it late Tuesday night.

The Central Lake Fire Chief says three fire departments responded to the call just before 10 p.m. and it had spread to the roof and attic by the time crews arrived.

No one was hurt and the residents, who were home at the time, have somewhere to go.

It happened on Lake Street, just off NE Torch Lake Dr. Crews left the scene around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The other two fire departments were the Bellaire Fire Department and Banks Twp Fire Department.