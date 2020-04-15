Camp Quality of Michigan to Host Virtual ‘Camp IN’ for Children Battling Cancer & Blood Disorders

The coronavirus has turned all of our lives upside down, forcing us to make many adjustments.

A Northern Michigan based summer camp for children battling childhood cancers had to make a tough call regarding this years’ camp.

“She was really nervous, it was her first time away from home in a long time.”

Last year, 8-year-old Abby Sieb was heading off to Camp Quality, while battling brain cancer.

“It was a godsend, it really was,” said Abby’s mom Debbie Seib. “I’m telling you she came back a different girl, more independent, more confident, and smiling all the time, that’s what this camp does.”

Camp Quality brings together children battling childhood cancers, and those with blood disorders, for a special one-week experience.

Debbie says it changed Abby’s life…

“It absolutely did change her life, it gave her a chance to be normal, to just not have to worry, to put treatment behind her,” Debbie said.

Abby’s favorites…

“Zip lining and horseback riding,” Abby said.

But with concerns of the coronavirus, this year’s camps will not take place in person.

“We are going to make the best decision for our campers and families and volunteers and provide what we call a camp in, instead of a camp out this year,” said Jean McDonough, Camp Quality Michigan Executive Director.

They are taking the camp virtual.

“We don’t want these kids to miss this opportunity, a lot of these kids count on it every year,” McDonough said.

They’ll be sending campers a backpack of supplies and meeting with them over the internet for a unique camp experience.

“I think this is going to turn out to be a really awesome camp experience this year,” McDonough said.

It will also allow them to reach kids, they may not have been able to before.

“Now we can potentially reach kids that are actually in the hospital, in treatment who wouldn’t normally be able to,” McDonough said.

While Abby is disappointed she won’t be at a camp this summer, her mom is glad to see they will still get a camp experience.

“It’s nice to keep in touch with the others that were there and hopefully see some of the kids,” Debbie said. “It’s a good thing.”

To learn more about Camp Quality Michigan, and the programs they offer, click here.