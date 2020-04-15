Cadillac Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle Break-Ins

Officers are looking for someone who broke into multiple cars Wednesday morning and they need your help.

Cadillac police say several items were reported missing before 6 a.m. near Pheasant Ridge, Alpine Village and Marble Street.

They say it appears the person walked up to almost every house.

If have any home security cameras or doorbell cameras in this area please check your footage.

If you see anything suspicious or are a victim call, Cadillac police.