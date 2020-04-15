Cadillac Business Owner Raises Money for Employees

Mike Blackmer owns The Pines in Cadillac, The Cadillac Resort, and Merrit Speedway in Lake City.

Like many other business owners, he had to lay off all of his employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackmer said, “All the sudden we had to shut down. Ya know, they live on tips.”

“Ya know, I’m not the only one,” said employee, Jon Deibert. “Everyone has been affected by this and Mike has been doing things for everybody for years.”

This time Blackmer wanted to take some stress off of his employees’ backs.

So he reached out to his Facebook friends and ended up holding a live fundraiser to raise money for his laid off workers.

Blackmer says, “With all those people, I had over 50,000 people that I could use my platform to talk to. I was hoping to get maybe get two or three thousand dollars.”

But he ended up getting much more.

“By the time, the end of the show, I was at 4 thousand dollars.As of today, I have almost got $15,000. I’m at $14,800 right now,” said Blackmer. “I gave every one of my employees $200 to go buy Easter dinner.”

With all the uncertainty right now, his employees say they truly appreciate the gesture.

“It is just tremendous that he is doing this stuff. It baffles my mind. I’ve cried a few times about it. For him to help us out with this, it was just awesome,” Deibert said.