BREAKING: 28,059 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 1,921 Deaths

Health official say there are now 28,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 1,921 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 27,001 confirmed cases with 1,768 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 11, 433 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

California delivered 50 ventilators to Michigan, and they are set to arrive in Lansing on Wednesday.

The state says health officials now will be contacting those who tested positive for COVID-19.

They’re checking on health, symptoms, and helping to track the virus’ spread.

The state warns that calls may come from unfamiliar area codes.

But beware of scammers! Health officials will never offer medication or treatment, ask for Medicaid or other insurance information for billing, or request personal financial information.

The state is raising money for a virtual food drive that will help seniors during the coronavirus crisis.

The state health department and Food Bank Council are asking for money on the Virtual Food Drive website to buy food for the project.

The project fills boxes with 33 food items that provide 22 meals.

A donation of $28 pays for an entire box.

People upset about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order are flooding the streets in Lansing with their cars in what’s being called “Operation Gridlock.”

Last Thursday, Governor Whitmer expanded her stay-at-home order, extending the deadline until May 1 and furthering restrictions on where Michiganders can go and what they can buy in stores.

Hundreds of vehicles of all types are blocking the streets around the state capital, putting a gridlock to everything in the area.

Many are calling for the governor to be recalled.

Nationally, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says about 80 million Americans will receive stimulus checks from the government Wednesday.

Many Americans are getting payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

If you want to check your payment, the IRS created an online tool called “Get My Payment.”

It can be used to check on the status of your money.

The White House says President Donald Trump’s name will be on the stimulus checks.

They say the decision will not cause a delay in sending out checks.

Thursday, April 16, U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters will hold a virtual town hall to address the coronavirus crisis in Michigan.

The senators will talk about unemployment, health care, safety, virus testing, small business and what’s next.

You can watch it live at 7 p.m. Thursday on Local 32 or our Facebook page, website or via 9&10 Plus on the free SBTV app.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.