80 Million Americans to Receive Stimulus Checks

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says about 80 million Americans will receive stimulus checks from the government Wednesday.

Many Americans are getting payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

The payments are aimed at easing the financial crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It comes the same day federal income taxes would normally be due, but because of the coronavirus, that deadline has been pushed back.

Now tax returns aren’t due until July 15.