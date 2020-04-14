Wisconsin Presidential Primary Results

One week after Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary, we’re now getting a look at how the state voted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner from the election. He was going head-to-head with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who was still in the race when Wisconsin voted last Tuesday.

But Sanders suspended his campaign shortly after and endorsed Biden Monday.

Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Wisconsin’s results were delayed to allow time to count a higher-than-normal number of absentee ballots.

Many voters in the state opted to vote by mail to avoid crowded polling stations because of the coronavirus outbreak.