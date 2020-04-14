Virtual Food Drive: Help Needed to Meet Growing Need

A number of organizations across the state continue to help those in need of food during this time.

The Food Bank Council of Michigan is hosting a virtual food drive.

They have seven regional food banks across the state working to make sure people are getting the food they need.

Executive Director Phil Knight says with the growing need they are now asking for the community’s help.

“The first wave was when they closed the schools, and particularly the population for free and reduced breakfast and lunch, those students and their families,” he said. “Wave two has been senior citizens…Wave three has really been the people who have never had to negotiate the emergency food network before…We’re seeing all of them come, so the need has expanded greatly by population…It takes all of us coming together to get through.”

The Food Bank Council of Michigan is also working to put together quarantine food boxes to deliver to seniors.

Each box would provide 22 meals.